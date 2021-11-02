Toni makes a daring proposition to Cruella in the Masters of N “don’t forget the lyrics, Nagui reacts (VIDEO)

This Monday, November 1, Toni made a noticeable comeback in the 2021 Masters of Don’t forget the lyrics. The former maestro made Nagui react by making a daring proposition to Cruella.
On Tuesday, October 26, Nagui kicked off the ninth edition of the traditional Masters of Do not forget the lyrics, who see each year face each other the 32 greatest Maestros of the show of France 2. And this Monday, November 1, during the first evening show, it is the formidable Toni who made his return on the set of musical game. If he only points to 23rd place in the ranking of the greatest Maestros, the 32-year-old master sergeant excels in this competition of champions thanks to his mental strength. In three participations, the impressive candidate arrived twice in the semi-finals and once in the quarter-finals, last year.
Toni’s statement to Cruella
But this Monday, during his face-to-face with Franck, it was for a completely different feat that Toni was noticed by Nagui. During the first round, the candidate chooses to measure himself against the song Always a corner that reminds me Eddy Mitchell, which he does not fully master. Here he is hesitating over the exact words he is supposed to remember. However, he blocks his proposal, “without great conviction”. But instead of validating his choice, Cruella makes the suspense last. Nagui, who likes to tease the voice over of Do not forget the lyrics, then run: “She’s not cool Cruella!” Before asking your candidate: “Are you still putting up with her?“Except that Toni doesn’t seem to blame her at all, quite the contrary. “Ah, me, I like it” answers the candidate thus.
“I’m single”
“A great love story between us“, intervenes immediately Cruella. A little sentence that does not fall on deaf ears and gives ideas to Toni. Flattered, the young man then addresses the voice-over of the show: “Besides, I’m single so…”. Dad of three daughters, Toni has indeed recently separated from his partner. So why not try your luck with the mysterious Cruella. His daring proposal was however quickly interrupted by Nagui. “No, but it’s not okay no! It’s not okay!” the host replied, immediately putting an end to this attempt at flirtation. Which makes the Maestro laugh a lot.