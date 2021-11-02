Top 14 – Day 9: Stade Toulousain, between regret and pride

the essential

In an unprecedented configuration, Toulouse have produced a lot in Racing. They also missed a lot. Both reassuring and frustrating.

It’s always the same story. At the start, helpless by the autumn tests, Toulouse went there with conviction but without pressure or obligation of result. And then, by leading 10-0 after a quarter of an hour, by turning in the lead, by advancing on the impacts, by having the possession, the control, the solutions and the intervals, the Stadium changed software , goal and hope against Racing. On arrival, while indiscipline and inefficiency jointly weighed him down, it was with regret that Alban Placines, who was celebrating his first captaincy, left the Paris La Défense Arena: “Ah, if we could at least bring back this little bonus point … In the first period, there are shots that you do not finish, a bit like in Lyon, in fact, with a lack of support in the ground game, we are sometimes arrived late on the rucks. It’s a shame, because we added volume. “

Slippery ground area

It is especially the recovery, with the 17 points conceded in 14 minutes, which annoyed Laurent Thuéry: “This recovery is costing us dearly. It is the turning point. We take too many penalties in this period of time, the rucks are A sector that we lacked. We also take a much too simple test after a touchdown. So, it’s true, we mark behind after a first try refused (Germain, 66, ball kicked in the hands of Tanga, Editor’s note ), we are coming back well, we are not that far in the end. There are regrets because there was room to do better despite all the respect I have for Racing “.





To block to finish the block

Glass half full on enthusiasm, rather empty on pragmatism, the defense coach struggled to raise his elbow: “We do not have to be ashamed of this match in a very difficult context. state of mind, there is nothing to say. We saw young people, returns (Guitoune), everyone wanted. In the engagement, we showed beautiful things. question of control, discipline. We must erase mistakes in front of such teams, no longer give easy points. “

Until then, it is especially the Stadium which has garnered them. It remains to close the parenthesis of an infernal cycle by having the Usap, Saturday. Laurent Thuéry, a bit politically correct at the time, is wary. No doubt the pangs of the small record of last year at the same period (two losses, one draw): “We must finish the block properly. These 10 games were a long marathon. Usap succeeded a good performance against La Rochelle on Saturday, so it will be complicated. ” Alban Placines considers the group capable of finding the energy necessary for performance: “The coaches managed the 10 games well, there were a lot of rotations in the squad. It’s okay, but it wouldn’t take two or three more. ” Abusing is never good for your health.