Touching Elizabeth II: her rare words of pride addressed to Charles, William and Philip …

Forced to rest for several weeks, after a slight concern about her health due to a brief stay in hospital, Queen Elizabeth II does not intend to remain inactive. The 95-year-old British monarch, recently seen driving her car, has put her two cents in the COP26, which is being held in Scotland …

On Monday, November 1, 2021, Elizabeth II spoke to key leaders around the world through a video message. The queen, who had mischievously opted for a green outfit on the occasion of this summit devoted to ecology, thus urged the heads of state to make much more efforts in favor of saving the planet. “History has shown that when nations unite for a common cause there is always hope … are not printed yet – describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity, and who answered the call of future generations“, she hammered.





Elizabeth II, who must have a right of reserve as to her function but does not hesitate to convey a few discreet messages in her speeches or her clothing choices, is sensitive to the ecological cause because of the men of her clan. Her late husband Prince Philip had made her a workhorse just like her son Prince Charles and grandson William. Thus, the sovereign had very nice words for them! “It is a source of great pride for me the main role played by my husband in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet and which continues through the work of my eldest son Charles and his eldest son William“, she confided.