Toulouse. The Private Sales Hangar is very busy and … paralyzes part of the town

To access the Labège 2 shopping center, you had to be patient on Monday, November 1, 2021. (© Labège 2)

Huge traffic jams in the heart of the Labège commercial area a 1er November. You almost had to pinch yourself to believe it …

However, this Monday, what happened at the south-east of Toulouse early in the morning. A traffic accident? No…

A huge crowd

It is the ephemeral private sale “Le Hangar Private Sales”, which alone caused the paralysis of the south-eastern part of the Pink City.

The event awaited by fashionistas on a tight budget has, in fact, attracted the big day crowds at the Labège shopping center. What provoked huge caps. Traffic jams that started from the Toulouse ring road and became monstrous on the road network providing access to the shopping center.

Up to two hours of traffic jams to access Labège

The entire Labège 2 sector was saturated and it took almost 2 hours to get to the mall late morning. And then, you had to queue up again to gain access to the products offered for sale at discounted prices.

Some disappointed participants

On social networks, the people who had made the trip had to take their troubles patiently, some expressing their disappointment on social networks.





A disappointment because of the long wait in traffic jams, then at the cash desk to pay for purchases … Or quite simply by the fact that due to the crowds, many products were no longer available quickly enough during the day.

The organizer “surprised by the high attendance”

The organizer reacted on his Facebook account and admitted to being “surprised by the high attendance”:

“You were very, very many, you surprised us today by the high attendance… Our apologies for the general wait. Thank you for your patience and your trust, count on us next year to make you relive the experience with better management of attendance. We had a lot of positive feedback, it is more than encouraging, we are delighted that you were able to find something that fits ”.

For those who have not found what they are looking for, the organizer also announces “an arrival of new products this Thursday morning”.

Until Saturday

The private sale will continue until Saturday, November 6, 2021 on 1,500 m² of the Labège 2 shopping center.

On the menu, major brands of textiles and shoes, for men, women and children, “at bargain prices”.

Labège 2 shopping center, 700 Imp. Grande Bordé (near Zara and FNAC), 31670 Labège (Haute-Garonne).

