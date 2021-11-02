Transfers: Paul Pogba reportedly prefers a return to Juventus





The more days go by, the more Paul Pogba moves away from Manchester United. At the end of the contract in June 2022 with the Red Devils, the French international midfielder has still not extended despite the revivals of the club from the north of England, which would offer him an annual salary of some 14 million euros net (without bonuses). Thus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 2018 world champion would be tempted by a return to Juventus Turin, which could offer him a three-year contract.

The Italian daily specifies that the former Turinese (2012-2016) would give priority to the Bianconeri despite the interests of Real Madrid and PSG. “The contacts are made more and more frequent and are more and more fruitful. They go way beyond messages of sympathy“, reveals The Gazzetta dello Sport this Tuesday. In addition, his agent Mino Raiola would have advised him to favor the Juventus option.





“It is miraculous that Solskjaer is still in place three years later”

Affected by the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, Juve will however have to reduce its payroll to be able to welcome Paul Pogba. The Italian daily announces that La Vieille Dame will try to find an arrangement with Aaron Ramsay (under contract until June 2023), who has only played 98 minutes in Serie A this season, in order to save his 8 million dollars. annual net euros. For his part, Andrea Agnelli, the boss of Juventus, has never hidden his wish to bring the Turin club back to the top of the bill. And that could go through the return with great fanfare of Paul Pogba.