Triangle Tower in Paris: start of work “by the end of the year” according to Unibail

Unibail announced in a press release that work on the Tour Triangle, a controversial construction project in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, should begin “by the end of the year” thanks to the support of Axa, which will help finance of the project.

The project of the Triangle Tower in Paris officially launched! The group Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced Monday, November 1 in a press release that the work should begin “by the end of the year“, thanks to the financial support of the insurer Axa. The group had until the end of October to “sign the lease, otherwise the project would be called into question“, as explained Emmanuel Gregory, first deputy at the town hall of Paris, on October 14th.

“The Triangle Tower will be an asset for the economic development and the influence of the capital“, also explains Unibail. And to continue: “The project will generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs during its construction“. Welcome financial support, as the group wears the plaster of the crisis, after the long closure of stores in its shopping centers during successive lockdowns.

A project whose launch was far from won … And for good reason: a preliminary investigation had been opened for favoritism in mid-October. The first deputy had also said “very serene “ as to this investigation. Also, Emmanuel Gregory has removed doubts about a possible abandonment of the project of Triangle Tower by specifying that “the project leader has not given up on implementing it at all“, and that a signature before the deadline could trigger the”start of work early enough“, for delivery still scheduled by 2024.





The justice looks at the project of the Triangle Tower To Paris. On October 11, Le Parisien revealed that the national financial prosecutor’s office had opened in June a preliminary investigation into suspicions for “favoritism” and “concealment of favoritism“around the project to be built next to the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center, in the south of the capital. The Triangle Tower site was still at a standstill, although it must be delivered by 2024.

At the origin of this report, we find the mayor of the 7th district Rachida Dati. In July 2020, the main opponent of the municipal majority warned the courts about this. A few months later, in February 2021, it was the Anticor association which lodged a complaint with the constitution of a civil party. Reporting and filing a complaint were based on a report from the Ile-de-France regional chamber of accounts, who estimated in July 2020 that the draft Triangle Tower had been “criticized in the enclosure of the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles“.

Above all, the main fault to be attributed to the city ​​of Paris would be to have compensated the concessionaire of the Exhibition, Viparis (subsidiary of Unibail-Rodamco) “for undemonstrated damage“, underlined the report. Clearly, the municipality hastened to award a new contract to Viparis to use the facilities, immediately after terminating their concession early. Thus, the city of Paris “deprived itself of a whole net resource causing a distortion of competition for the award of the new contract“, estimated the regional chamber of accounts.