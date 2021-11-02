Two London police plead guilty to murder photos shared on WhatsApp

Two London police officers pleaded guilty to misconduct in the performance of their duties on Tuesday, November 2 in British courts after sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.

Read alsoUnited Kingdom: Sarah Everard’s killer appeals against conviction

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were tasked on June 8, 2020 with protecting the scene where the bodies of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found fatally stabbed in Wembley Park (north-west London). But instead, the two policemen, aged 47 and 33 respectively, had crossed the security cordon to take photographs of the bodies, four for Deniz Jaffer and two for Jamie Lewis. They then broadcast them on WhatsApp, including sending a colleague a photomontage with the face of one of them.

The mother of the two sisters described the police officers, dismissed from their functions on June 22, 2020, of “despicable“:”Our family’s grief was made even worse by these officers“. The attitude of the two policemen is not the only element embarrassing the London police in this matter. In mid-October, the British police force had crushed the errors and the attitude “unacceptable»From Scotland Yard in the face of this double disappearance.





London police still tainted

The relatives of the two sisters, who could not be found after having celebrated the birthday of the oldest in the same park on June 5, had very quickly reported their disappearance. But flaws in the processing of the information received had led to the closure of the search files, leading their relatives to discover the bodies on June 7.

The London police, weakened by several other recent cases – first and foremost the life sentence of an agent for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Londoner Sarah Everard – then apologized to family. A 19-year-old man, Danyal Hussein, was sentenced last week to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 35 years for “brutally murdered” the two sisters.

Read alsoPolice murder of Sarah Everard: crisis of confidence between the British and their police

The Old Bailey court ruled that he had embarked on a “revenge campaignAgainst women chosen at random. The police had discovered in his room a manuscript signed with blood promising a demonic entity to kill six women every six months, in exchange for wealth.