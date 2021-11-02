Two rival families meet in the cemetery on All Saints’ Day: the confrontation leaves two dead!

Two people died in a brawl that took place on All Saints’ Day in a cemetery near Valence.

This is a case that is not unlike that of the cemetery of Figuères where, in 2013, a man was killed in a shooting that occurred on All Saints’ Day.

This time, it was near Valencia, still in Spain, that two people died on All Saints Monday in the Torrent cemetery, in Horta Oest. According to the local newspaper Las Provincias, one of the victims died of a gunshot wound in the shooting. The other, a 79-year-old passer-by, was the victim of a stray bullet after police initially believed he had a heart attack.





Again, it is a shooting that broke out when a clash between two rival families while they were at the cemetery to, normally, pay homage to theirs.

The investigation was carried out by the Policia nacional. If the author of the fatal shot had not yet been found this Tuesday, according to witnesses, four members of the “Bocanegra” clan, a father and his three sons, met in the cemetery four relatives of the rival group “Marco” . The two families often clashed in the city. And this Monday, after an exchange of glances and insults, an individual from the first clan shot at a member of the other family who was trying to defend himself with an umbrella.

In 2018, the two camps had already clashed on All Saints’ Day. The local police had been warned that shots had been fired in the cemetery … but they found no injuries on arrival.