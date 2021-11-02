Ubisoft: € 1,000 to be won every day on the store, special sales and free content for 35-year-olds

As The Legend of Zelda, Metroid Where Dragon quest, Ubisoft this year celebrates its 35th anniversary. The French publisher had not yet taken the time to celebrate them, which he now plans to do for two months to conclude the year 2021 as it should. A special site bringing together initiatives has just been launched.

The common thread will be a daily competition to win € 1,000 in credits for your wallet Ubisoft Store. The thousand euros will fall every day until December 5th, and you can try your luck daily here. Still on the storeUbisoft, you can also cum special sales with discounts of up to 80% on a large part of the studio catalog, valid until November 12. And you can also now unlock free cosmetic items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. This same Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will also be entitled to a free trial weekend from November 4 to 7: the full version is currently available from € 9.93 on Amazon.com.

Several surprises are planned for the future, with special rewards for subscribers Ubisoft +, challenges, at least one more free weekend, other bonuses in-game and at least some mysterious free content (let’s face it that a recent game offered wouldn’t hurt anyone). We’ll keep you posted on offers worth checking out, but you can follow the publisher’s sites and networks to find out all about the deal.



