Ukraine denies reinforcement of Russian troops at its border

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it had not observed any reinforcement of Russian troops near its eastern border, as US media expressed concern over military movements by Moscow in the tense region.

“No further deployment of Russian units, weapons and military equipment to the border with Ukraine has been observed“, Indicated the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in a statement published Monday evening November 1st. According to Kiev, the reported movements are “actions planned in the context of troop movements after exercises“.

The hypothesis of an operation “psychological“

According to Washington post, US officials have expressed concern over recent movements documented in videos circulating on social networks. It shows Russian trains and trucks carrying, among other things, tanks and missiles. These publications could be an operation “psychologicalAgainst Kiev, reacted Monday the Ukrainian army. For its part, the Pentagon has indicated that Washington is following “from close»The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.





Asked about these publications in the American press, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that they were “bad quality»And that we should not pay attention to it. However, he did not explicitly deny these movements, recalling that Moscow reserved the exclusive right to move its troops at its will. Russia “will continue to take measures to ensure its safety“, He continued, evoking trends”expansionist and aggressive“Around its territory”in particular from NATO“.

Ukrainian President Volodsymyr Zelensky told him on Tuesday that he had had a conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden on “the security situationIn eastern Ukraine. “The United States will continue to support (our) territorial integrity and reforms in Ukraine», Wrote VolodsymyrZelensky on Twitter, specifying to have met Joe Biden on the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow.

The Donbass region, in the east of the country, has been plagued by a war since 2014 that has left more than 13,000 dead between the forces of Kiev and pro-Russian separatists, of which the Kremlin is considered the military godfather despite its denials. The area remains particularly prone to tension. Last April, Westerners were alarmed by a large deployment of Russian troops at the border, raising fears of an escalation. A US official, interviewed by AFP on condition of anonymity, said recent Russian movements in the area were real but less significant than those in April, and also further from the border.