Unhappy to have lost a call for tenders, a boss writes to all the inhabitants of Belfort

The entrepreneur assures that he is not a bad loser, but that he wanted to demonstrate “the bad decision” of the city.

Losing public procurement tenders is part of the daily life of a business. Complaining to locals about such a failure is, on the contrary, quite unusual. Yet this is what happened in the Jura this week. Girod Médias, a major player in advertising street furniture, therefore fails in a call for tenders launched by the town hall of Belfort, which wishes to renew these media for the next 15 years.

What does not please his boss at all who decides to send a letter to all the homes of the city, 25,000 letters at a cost of 10,000 euros, reports France Bleu.

“It went far”

In this letter, Philippe Girod, the boss of the company, seeks to demonstrate that the city has made a bad choice. Bad player? The entrepreneur refutes this accusation.

“Contracts, I win, I lose. I make tens of thousands of applications, I now hold a little more than 250 contracts. I do not do actions of this type when I am not not retained. But Belfort went a long way. When I saw that the mayor had increased the local taxes, I had the idea and the initiative of this letter, it gave me the idea of ‘inform the people of Belfort on how this market was managed, “he told our colleagues.

The boss in his letter explains the reasons for his anger: his company would have offered a much better offer with an annual fee of 248,000 euros and the installation of new furniture worth 2 million euros.





“The city deprives itself of 1.95 million euros”

According to him, his competitor who won the contract would have offered only a fee of “only 140,000 euros per year” and the renovation of existing furniture. Thus, according to Philippe Girod, “the City deprived itself of a revenue of 1.95 million euros”.

The town hall of Belfort therefore took a “bad decision, with consequences for taxpayers. I am in the misunderstanding. I do not know how they could manage without such a sum. What justifies that ‘they can deprive themselves of this sum while my company is recognized on the market? While the city of Belfort had come to visit my company and had seen the quality of my products. ask them, which must be asked to the mayor, “wrote the business manager bitter.

Contacted by us, the Belfort town hall has not yet returned our requests for comments.