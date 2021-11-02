UPDATE on changes in recommendations in Paris

(Updated with Exclusive Networks, AXA, BNP Paribas, EssilorLuxottica)

November 2 (Reuters) – Main changes in recommendations and / or course targets recorded Tuesday in Paris:

* UBISOFT UBIP.PA – CFRA lowers its recommendation to “keep” against “buy” and its target price to 50 euros against 70 euros.

* SODEXO EXHO.PA – Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to “buy” against “sell” and its price target at 105 euros against 76 euros.

* ELIOR GROUP ELIOR.PA – Goldman Sachs lowers its recommendation to “neutral” against “buy” and sets its price target at 7.70 euros.

* AXA AXAF.PA – Citigroup resumes monitoring the value with a recommendation to “buy” and a target price of 28.50 euros.





* EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS EXN.PA – JP Morgan begins monitoring the stock with a recommendation to “neutral” and a target price of 22 euros. Morgan Stanley starts his with a recommendation to “weighting online” and a target price of 22 euros. Citigroup also begins its follow-up with a recommendation to “neutral” and a price target of 20.5 euros.

* ESSILORLUXOTTICA ESLX.PA – Independent Research raises its price target to 185 euros against 168 euros.

* BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA – UBS raises its price target to 64 euros against 59 euros.

* AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – Berenberg raises its price target to 152 euros against 137 euros.

(Gdansk editorial staff)