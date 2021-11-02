More

    Valérie Lemercier reveals how she recruited one of the actors of her film Aline

    Celine Dion fans will be able to console themselves for the lack of their favorite star: Valérie Lemercier has reserved for them with Aline, a tender, joyful and sweet film, resuming the love story of the famous Quebecer with her mentor, René Angélil. Because indeed, for some time the widow of René Angelil has not been doing well. While the interpreter of My heart will go on was to perform in Las Vegas from November 5, the singer was forced to cancel her performances until at least February 2022. The musician suffers from “severe muscle spasms and persistent which prevent him from performing on stage ”.

    Received on the set of Quotidien this Monday, November 1, Valérie Lemercier came to talk about her film. She will be able to restore balm to the hearts of many Celine fans. The 56-year-old actress and director has managed to make this true-false biopic totally inspired by the singer’s life, thanks to outstanding performers. She therefore presented herself in front of Yann Barthès in the company of the actor playing René, Guy-Claude in Aline, and the actress playing the mother of Aline-Céline.


    Valérie Lemercier called on Quebec actors. Sylvain Marcel and Danielle Fichaud play the main characters alongside her, because she herself plays Aline. If the two Canadian actors are well known across the Atlantic, this is not the case in France. Also Yann Barthès, curious, sought to know how Valérie Lemercier had them (…)

