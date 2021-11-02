Values ​​follow the Paris Bourse tomorrow Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Monday, ArcelorMittal won 2% 29.9 euros, supported by the agreement between the United States and the European Union on the taxation of steel and aluminum. In 2018, Donald Trump, in accordance with his protectionist doctrine, imposed additional tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum in several regions of the world, including Europe. The United States maintains certain taxes, but allows the delivery of limit quantities of European steel and aluminum duty-free. In exchange, Brussels abandons the surtaxation of American products.

Imerys

The company, which specializes in construction materials in particular, will disclose its third quarter turnover after the market close.

MedinCell

MedinCell gained 3.79% 9.85 euros supported by good news. Phase 3 data from mdc-IRM, the group’s first treatment using the technology, show significant improvements for patients with schizophrenia. Biotech specifies: extension of the time before imminent relapse; decreased risk of relapse; increased chances of clinical stability.





Valneva

Monday, Valneva jumped 8.68% 20.92 euros. The banks in charge of the capital increase of 4.5 million new shares exercised their over-allotment option to subscribe for 675,000 additional ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADS. This mark of confidence is an opportunity for investors to reposition themselves on a title that has dropped 14% during the last three sessions the announcement, precisely, of this capital increase.

