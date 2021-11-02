Victim of discomfort in the middle of a match, “Kun” Agüero absent for at least three months

FC Barcelona announced it Monday evening in a press release, two days after Sergio Agüero’s discomfort during the La Liga match against Alavés (1-1): the Argentine striker is “unavailable” and “during the next three months , the effectiveness of his treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process ”.

The “Kun” meanwhile gave reassuring news on social networks, assuring that he was “well” and that he felt “a lot of courage” to face the next stages of his convalescence.

Estoy bien y con mucho ánimo para afrontar el proceso de recuperación. Quiero agradecerles a todos por tantísimos mensajes de apoyo y de cariño que hacen que mi corazón sea hoy más fuerte 💙 ❤️ https://t.co/fR0pHz1pA7

– Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 1, 2021

On Saturday, he walked off the pitch in the 40th minute, after lying down on the pitch and putting his hand on his chest and neck. The Spanish press spoke of “a cardiac arrhythmia”, which will force the former Manchester City player, who arrived free in Catalonia this summer, to a long period of rest.

Agüero had already missed the start of La Liga, due to a right calf injury, before playing his first match with his new club on October 17 against Valencia (3-1).