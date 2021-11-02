More

    Victim of discomfort in the middle of a match, “Kun” Agüero absent for at least three months

    Sports


    FC Barcelona announced it Monday evening in a press release, two days after Sergio Agüero’s discomfort during the La Liga match against Alavés (1-1): the Argentine striker is “unavailable” and “during the next three months , the effectiveness of his treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process ”.

    The “Kun” meanwhile gave reassuring news on social networks, assuring that he was “well” and that he felt “a lot of courage” to face the next stages of his convalescence.

    On Saturday, he walked off the pitch in the 40th minute, after lying down on the pitch and putting his hand on his chest and neck. The Spanish press spoke of “a cardiac arrhythmia”, which will force the former Manchester City player, who arrived free in Catalonia this summer, to a long period of rest.

    Agüero had already missed the start of La Liga, due to a right calf injury, before playing his first match with his new club on October 17 against Valencia (3-1).


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe Paris Bourse takes a break
    Next articleCoin Master Free Spins November 2, 2021 – Breakflip

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC