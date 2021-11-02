Viviez: the former CEO of the SAM foundry still up for a takeover

The deadline of November 19 is approaching. This is the deadline set by the Toulouse Commercial Court for a potential buyer to come forward by submitting a takeover offer or a takeover letter of intent. Without this, the SAM foundry in Viviez, which was placed in liquidation last September with continued activity until December 10, would then be completely liquidated.

A prospect that once again pushes SAM employees into the street with a large gathering this Thursday, November 4 at 5:15 p.m., in front of the premises of the SAM factory in Viviez. With the support of elected officials and the population, including the Tous Ensemble pour le Bassin Decazevillois collective.





In addition, the former CEO of SAM from 1998 to 2016, Patrick Bellity, whose plan to take over SAM had been rejected this summer by the Toulouse commercial court for lack of sufficient financial resources, said in a press release still available for the SAT. Some extracts:

“I was asked in December 2019 to offer a sustainable recovery solution for SAM, but at the time, people were not ready for a return from my team.

Indeed, I had to reluctantly leave the management of SAM in June 2016 after a very strong divergence of strategic vision with various interlocutors including the shareholder at the time.

(…) I stepped aside after more than 18 years at the helm, hoping that a peaceful situation would give new perspectives to this factory which was so close to my heart.

(…) After more than 5 years without stable direction or strategic vision, SAM is coming to the end of a path that I imagined very different at the time.

(…) When the tensions subsided at the beginning of 2021, I proposed a project to revive this foundry, to give it back its letters of nobility in a renewed industrial setting with the will and energy of a team of professionals , save as many employees as possible by retaining the resources necessary for redeploying the activity to other customers and other sectors in France and for export.

(…) I cannot bring myself to let SAM disappear without preventing it. Also, I expressed to the State, the Region and Renault, which are the obligatory partners, that I was again available in order to quickly study with their assistance the most suitable solution for the rescue of SAM.

(…) At a time when consciences have finally woken up for France to reindustrialize and regain its sovereignty, maintaining SAM on its territory and its development is the best response to these two pillars set up as objectives by the Head of State for France 2030. The time is no longer for hesitation but for action, ”concludes Patrick Bellity.