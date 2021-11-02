Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Over 150 earthquakes recorded in the last 24 hours, the striking new images of lava flows tumbling down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja

Cumbre Vieja erupted on September 19. Since then, day after day, the volcano has raised the anguish of the inhabitants of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain).

Forty-four days after the onset of the rash, the activity of the Cumbre Vieja does not weaken. This Tuesday, the volcano expels a large amount of ash and toxic gases that affect the quality of the air. The authorities have therefore asked the inhabitants of five municipalities in the Aridane Valley not to leave their homes when several schools have been closed.





The National Geographic Institute (IGN), for its part, highlighted an increase in seismic activity. Thus, over the last 24 hours, no less than 152 earthquakes have been recorded, 18 of which were felt by the people of La Palma. The strongest earthquake on record was rated at magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale.

This Tuesday, new images of lava flows that ravage the island were captured by geologists from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain. Impressive.

Read also :

Volcanic eruption in La Palma – The stunning images of a lava lake that has formed along a stream

Read also :

Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Impressive new images, filmed by a drone in the volcanic cone