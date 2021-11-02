Wall Street on the rise, the Fed expected



WALL STREET ENDS SLIGHTLY UP

PARIS (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended small on Monday after blowing hot and cold as investors remained on the reserve pending the Fed’s monetary policy release.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.26%, or 94.28 points, to 35,913.84 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 8.29 points, or 0.18%, to 4,613.67 points.

The Nasdaq Composite for its part advanced 97.53 points (0.63%) to 15,595.92 points.





Investors and market specialists are convinced that the Fed will announce a reduction in its asset repurchases on Wednesday, but above all, they will watch for the slightest sign that could point to a rise in rates and comments on the level of inflation. .

At values, we note the new rise of Tesla, gained 8.49% to 1,208.59 dollars after having already crossed last week the symbolic bar of 1,000 billion in market capitalization.

On the downside, Apple lost 0.56% to $ 148.96, while Alphabet, parent company of Google, gained / lost 3.07% to $ 2,869.94, significantly contributing to the decline of the S&P 500.

In the oil market, WTI stood at $ 83.9300 (+ 0.44%) and Brent at $ 84.5300 (+ 0.98%).

The dollar was down 0.26% against a basket of currencies a few minutes after the close of Wall Street, while the euro stood at 1.1604 dollar (+ 0.38%).

In the bond market, ten-year paper edged up 0.5 basis point to 1.561%. Its five-year counterpart fell -0.7 basis point to 1.1815%.

(Nicolas Delame)