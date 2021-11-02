Wall Street starts the week on new highs, the Cac 40 close to 6,900 points, Market news

The Paris Bourse got off to a good start after October gaining 4.76%. Since the start of the year, the index Cac 40 only experienced two months of decline – January and September – and is found, thanks to a gain of 0.92% on Monday, at 6,893.29 points, a few points from its record of September 2000 (6,944.77 points in session, 6,922.33 points at closing). Across the Atlantic, the Dow jones and the S&P 500 signed new historic highs, aided, in the first, by Boeing and JPMorgan. the Nasdaq Composite, a technological coloring, benefits from the rise of Tesla, which last week crossed the symbolic milestone of 1,000 billion dollars in market capitalization.

Longer period of high inflation

The progression of the Cac 40 must however be qualified because the session was not very lively. In addition to the fact that the day was a public holiday in France for All Saints’ Day, the market was cautious two days before the monetary policy decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Is it going to announce a “tapering”, that is to say a reduction in its asset buyback program? Yes, the observers reply in unison. Faced with inflationary pressures, the transitory nature of which is increasingly debated, and faced with the first wage increases observed in the United States, the monetary institution has no other choice but to change gear and review the pace. asset purchases, which amount to $ 120 billion in securities per month ($ 80 billion in US Treasury bonds and $ 40 billion in mortgage-backed assets). ” The Fed is expected to announce the first reduction in the monthly pace of its bond purchases at the next FOMC meeting on November 2-3, comments Tiffany Wilding, Chief Economist North America at Pimco. We believe it will reduce the pace by $ 15 billion per month, which would end the program by the FOMC meeting in mid-June 2022. Although the Fed managed to announce the cut without much impact on volatility market, it now faces the challenge of managing rate expectations in the face of high inflation risks. ” These risks are all the more significant due to a hurricane and further disruption to the supply chain in China. “We now expect inflation to remain high until the third quarter of next year, prognosis Tiffany Wilding. This longer period of high inflation increases the risk that long-term inflation expectations will also adjust upward, which the Fed will want to avoid. The next few months are therefore likely to test his patience and we see a significant likelihood that rate hikes will be considered sooner than expected when the Summary of Economic Projections is released in December. ” Where the Fed only forecasts a hike in key rates in 2022, at the end of the year, the market is anticipating two, including one around the summer. The investment bank Goldman Sachs sees the institution raise its key rate next July, then again in November.





In this context, the statistics did little to react. In the United States, the growth of activity in the manufacturing sector slowed in October, according to the monthly survey of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The index came out down to 60.8, against 61.1 the previous month and 60.5 expected by the consensus.

Worldline heckled

On the value front, the quarterly publication season is not yet over. Within the Cac 40, Axa, Legrand, Société Générale, Teleperformance and Veolia will return their copy on Thursday. In the meantime, the steelmaker ArcelorMittal gained 2.01%. Brussels and Washington agreed on Saturday to lift additional tariffs on US imports of steel and aluminum from Europe. They were imposed by former US President Donald Trump.

The shopping center operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield took 0.7%. The controversial Tour Triangle project, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, will finally see the light of day. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has found a partner in Axa IM Alts to build this building of 42 floors and 180 meters high. The two companies have created a joint venture and are associated in the investment, development and ownership of the building.

Conversely, Worldline dropped 3.54%, aligning a seventh session of decline in a row. The electronic payments specialist published a quarterly copy last week that disappointed the stock market.



