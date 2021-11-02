Washington suspends trade benefits for Ethiopia, Guinea and Mali

Ethiopia, Guinea and Mali should in a few weeks no longer benefit from access to the American market for their products. The White House intends to remove these three countries from the list of beneficiaries of Agoa, the American law for African growth and opportunities.

With our correspondent in Washington, Guillaume Naudin

It is in a letter to Congress that Joe Biden warns American parliamentarians of his intention to exclude Ethiopia, Guinea and Mali from the Agoa.





For Ethiopia, where the rebellion in Tigray is severely suppressed in blood, the American president denounces brutal violations of internationally recognized human rights.

With regard to Guinea, the authorities in Conakry are criticized for not guaranteeing the rule of law and political pluralism. The lack of pluralism and respect for the rule of law is also mentioned in the case of Mali, which does not, according to the White House, deal with human rights violations on its territory. In addition, for the authorities in Bamako, there is also the failure to respect internationally recognized workers’ rights.

Is that Agoa is a law that governs commercial relations between beneficiary African countries and the United States. Its goal is to support the economy of African countries by facilitating their access to the American market if they follow the principles of liberal economics.

The list of beneficiary countries is revised every year and Ethiopia, Guinea and Mali must be excluded on January 1st. But the White House says it will continue to assess any progress made on its areas of concern.