Waze has “gone mad”, GPS directs users on the wrong path

Waze users suffered a strange bug this summer. The application seemed to have decided to send them to the wrong route, completely deviating from the correct route. This concern arose following strict traffic measures in Israel, put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If Waze is one of the most popular GPS apps with motorists, it’s probably because of its ultra-developed algorithm able to calculate the best route in real time. The latter detects irregularities on the road, such as accidents and traffic jams, and finds a solution in no time. All this, without counting the frequent updates which regularly bring new functionalities.





However handy it may be, this algorithm can cause serious problems. This summer, Israeli users had a bad experience. These explain that the application systematically redirected them to a city miles from their original destination, not hesitating to say that she is “Gone mad”.

COVID-19 has completely taken Waze out of whack

“We have a problem with the algorithm. The more people we serve, the more it is affected ”, admits Guy Berkowitz, CEO of Waze. This explains that the reason is to be found on the side of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The coronavirus has put us in a situation where we have to reinvent our algorithm due to recent significant increases in road traffic”, he says. This is why the bug only affected Israel. Since the start of the health crisis, the country has put in placevery strict traffic measures.

“The history of the road – which is part of our algorithm – no longer reflects reality”, continues Guy Berkowitz. “Think of a road whose history shows that there are no traffic jams, and today it is full. So the coronavirus has killed our history and the algorithms need to change and give a lot more weight to what’s going on in real time – and that’s not always true, because the path we’re showing you isn’t necessarily the path. short or fast, but the Waze way ”.

Although the coronavirus has deeply impacted French road traffic, little risk of seeing the problem land in our region of the globe.

