“We came back to 1961”: Why Samuel Étienne is banned from Twitch

“Why I’m banned from Twitch for 3 days“. Samuel Étienne announced yesterday on Twitter that his channel” La matinée est tienne “was temporarily suspended by the American social network. In question: the reading, in one of its press reviews, of an article “on the evolution of the representation of sex on French television“.

“Lack of discernment”

The presenter of the morning of franceinfo: returned at length in a thread on the sequence implicated by Twitch: “Last Friday, as part of my daily press review # LaMatinéeEstTienne, I reviewed the morning papers, as usual, including the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, he begins. Among the articles that caught the journalist’s attention, “a feature article, serious, documented, intelligent, cultivated, on the evolution of the representation of sex on French television, from its creation to the present day. 4 pages evoking the political, cultural and societal context of each period to shed light on the subject“.

This article, “From the white square to the Canal + porn film, a brief history of sex on television”, is illustrated with several screenshots from period films, such as “The execution”, “where we can see the buttocks of an actress“.”Scandal at the time! Which will lead to the birth of the famous’ white square‘, commented Samuel Étienne. “It is to have read this article (and therefore exposed this photo) on Twitch, as part of an information meeting, which earned me this three-day ban, preventing me in particular from honoring a project important that I had planned tomorrow on Twitch“. The host of” Questions for a champion “had promised his subscribers to show them behind the scenes of the game of France 3 during”11 hours of live“.”But we’ll do it again in a month“, he promised.