what he dared to say during the commercial, thinking that his microphone was cut …

In 2020, Patrice Laffont was a columnist on the show “Touche pas à mon poste” … before leaving the program abruptly. Invited on the set of the show “L’Instant de Luxe”, the host returned to his departure which was in reality an eviction after only 15 days and 4 shows.

“Cyril whom I like a lot more, approached me a year and a half ago and sold me that it would be a kind of TV memory so I said to myself that suits me very well, I could tell some interesting anecdotes and then it didn’t turn out like that at all “ says Patrice Laffont.

He then explains that he had difficulty integrating into the team, facing columnists who were not happy with his presence: “When I saw journalist columnists put their heads in the pizza for their place … for me it is demeaning and me it would be pissed off that people have an image of me like that …”.





Patrice Laffont ousted after a big blunder

Patrice Laffont then confessed that Cyril Hanouna made a casting error in choosing him and that he made a mistake in accepting this position as columnist. “I felt that I was not welcome and then I made a beginner’s mistake. You know there are breaks during the show and we remove the microphones so that the control room hears you and there was so many pauses that a moment I forgot to remove the microphone and I swayed a little on the production… because I found that it was rather badly produced at the time and here it should not have to please everyone, it buried me a bit “.

And Patrice Laffont to conclude: “I have never made so much money with the few shows that I did because they paid me part of my contract!”.

