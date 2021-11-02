what is fluvoxamine, this antidepressant capable of reducing severe forms?

This drug has been shown to be effective in reducing severe forms in research on hundreds of people in Brazil. But there are still several steps to take to understand its full action against Covid-19.

“Therapeutics has been somewhat forgotten in this debate and it is a very good thing that it reappears”, launched the infectious disease specialist Gilles Pialoux at the end of August on BFMTV. If vaccines have become the way to roll back the Covid-19 pandemic this past year, other possibilities are in fact currently being studied, in particular drug treatments. The latest is fluvoxamine.

This antidepressant drug is able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of serious forms, concludes a clinical trial published at the end of October in the Lancet Global Health.

· What is fluvoxamine?

Fluvoxamine is already known and used. It “belongs to a family of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)”, we read in the official drug database, or a family of antidepressants. This treatment “is indicated to treat depression”, but it “can also treat people with obsessive-compulsive disorder”. Its price is currently less than four euros.

It is “a drug which already exists and whose cost is reduced”, say the researchers who carried out this study, which confers it already a big practical advantage. And it “decreases the risk of having to resort to advanced care in (a) population at high risk”.

· On whom was the study carried out?

Previous studies already gave hope that fluvoxamine is of such interest against Covid-19, but they had been carried out on small samples and their methodology made their conclusions very uncertain.

The authors of this research conducted trials in a dozen Brazilian hospitals, on nearly 1,500 people at risk of serious Covid, to estimate whether fluvoxamine makes it possible to avoid hospitalizations of patients who receive this product quickly. These patients presented at least one risk factor: being over 50, smoking, being diabetic, not being vaccinated …

In the Brazilian study, the scientists compared the effectiveness of the treatment by giving it to a part of the participants, and by putting an equivalent number of patients on placebo. This without the caregivers knowing which treatment they were administering to whom.

· What does the study say?

The study measured how many patients in each group were ultimately hospitalized after 28 days, or had to spend more than six hours in an emergency department on one occasion. In the end, fewer patients treated with fluvoxamine than those on placebo – 11% versus 16% – found themselves in one of these two situations.





“This study clearly suggests that fluvoxamine constitutes an effective, safe, inexpensive and rather well tolerated option to treat non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients”, judges researcher Otavio Berwanger, not associated with the trial, in a commentary also published by the journal.

As for the number of deaths, it is more difficult to interpret. “There was one death in the group that took fluvoxamine and 12 in the placebo group,” the researchers write, making a huge difference. But these data are obtained by per-protocol, either after the withdrawal in the conclusions of the people who withdrew from the study, as pointed out The Parisian. If we take all the people who participated at one time, we find 25 deaths in the placebo group against 17 in the other, a much smaller difference.

· What are the limits?

Otavio Berwanger points out the fact that the study does not allow to conclude on the effect of the drug to reduce deaths and, even in terms of hospitalizations, its conclusions are weakened by the fact of having mixed two criteria: hospitalization and emergency room visits. The authors explain that they also took into account stays in emergency departments because Brazilian hospitals were overloaded by the Covid crisis and could not have taken care of patients who needed it.

Some people fear that the fact of having done the study in Brazil is a significant bias in their results. “We do not know to what extent this would be applicable in a setting outside Brazil”, thus declares to the scientific journal Nature infectious disease specialist Paul Sax.

These results therefore do not mean that this treatment will end up in pharmacies tomorrow and be officially recommended against Covid-19. For the moment, this is an encouraging signal towards the discovery of a potential new treatment, which must still undergo several tests before its effectiveness is fully confirmed.