which brands have the confidence of the French?

With the crisis, consumers are clinging to safe values, with confidence as the first purchase criterion, and no longer the price as in 2019.

Amazon is no longer one of the ten favorite brands of the French in 2021, according to a study by the strategy consulting firm OC & C. A lack of love that does not date from today since in 2019, the latest study by the firm of advice, the e-commerce giant only ranked ninth.

With the crisis, consumers are clinging to sure values. Picard returned to the top of the ranking, which had not happened since 2014, followed by Décathlon. Note, the ranking does not consist of any pure player, all brands have shops.

Leroy Merlin climbed to third place, favored by the enthusiasm of the French for DIY and furniture during the crisis and the various confinements.

The consulting firm OC&C also looked at the purchasing decision factors. Before the crisis, the first criterion for consumers was price. Since then, the French have tried to make their life easier when shopping. As a result, confidence and ease of purchase are the two most cited criteria.

Picard is thus the second most cited sign on trust, and the fourth on reliability. On expertise, consumers rely on specialist brands such as Décathlon, Fnac (4th in the ranking) or Yves Rocher (8th in the ranking). But Amazon is the most cited brand on the criterion of ease of purchase





Biocoop, 1st brand on the criterion of sustainable development

More than one in two consumers (58%) today say they attach importance to the environment. So for the first time, the OC & C firm has established a second barometer focused on sustainable development.

Biocoop tops the rankings, a consolation for the brand which left the top 10 overall, followed by La Vie Claire. We find in fourth position Aroma-Zone, specializing in the sale of natural ingredients for the production of cosmetics and hygiene products in Do it yourself, and the second-hand giant Vinted.

Internet shopping should increase

On the way to consume, the crisis has converted the French to e-commerce. All generations plan to buy more online (compared to before the crisis), but this change is most noticeable among Gen Z and millennials, who expect to increase their online spending by 35-37%.

The oldest generations, Generation X and baby boomers (between 1943 and 1980), plan to spend less in physical stores (from -17% to -34% depending on the generations and the channels), while their online spending is expected to increase or stagnate.