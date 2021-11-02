Who are these celebrities buried in Seine-et-Marne?

The Republic of Seine et Marne See my news

Many celebrities are buried in Seine et Marne. A short, non-exhaustive overview of these personalities, but also of the atypical tombs of the Seine-et-Marne cemeteries.

Django Reinhardt in Samois-sur-Seine

It was in Samois-sur-Seine that the famous jazzman ended his life, in a house in the village where he lived for his last two years, marking a musical revival for him, specialists describing this period as “inspired” , accompanied by the best French be-boppers. His grave is located in the small cemetery of the village, decorated with photos of the artist.

It is a place of pilgrimage for admirers of the king of gypsy jazz, and we find on his grave “picks” left by fans, as an invitation to continue playing. This tomb is even “connected”, because it has a QR Code that allows you to learn more about the life of this essential artist on your smartphone.

Daniel Ceccaldi in Crécy-la-Chapelle

Daniel Ceccaldi (1927-2003 in Paris), born in Meaux, was a French actor, writer and director. Originally from Crécy-la-Chapelle, where he spent his childhood before returning to settle there at the end of his life, he was a recognized theater actor before shining in many films and TV films. He is buried in Crécy-la-Chapelle.

Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet in Meaux

Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet (1627-1704), is a man of the Church, bishop, preacher and French writer. A renowned early preacher, he gave sermons and funeral orations which remain famous. He was elected to the Académie française in 1671. Died in Paris, he was buried in the cathedral of Meaux.

Pierre Mac Orlan in Saint-Cyr-sur-Morin

Author of the novel Le Quai des brumes, adapted for the cinema by Marcel Carné, Mac Orlan (1882-1970) is buried in the cemetery of Saint-Cyr-sur-Morin, where he lived between 1927 and 1970. A big fan of rugby, the The author was buried with a rugby ball autographed by the players of the XV of France!

René Viviani in Seine-Port

The mausoleum is classified as a Historic building. Designed by architect Guillaume Tronchet, the tomb of René Viviani (1862-1925) is located in the Seine-Port cemetery. Chairman of the board, he will remain famous for having decreed the order of general mobilization of the Great War. Minister on numerous occasions, he is also one of the founders of the newspaper L’Humanité with Jean Jaurès.

Father Jacques in Avon

Hero of the Resistance, this religious inspired the famous film “Goodbye children”. It was in the Carmelite convent that he hid Jewish children during the war. Finally denounced and carried away by the Gestapo, he will not survive in the concentration camp, which died of exhaustion shortly after the Liberation. His modest tomb is in the small Carmelite cemetery.

Louis Braille in Coupvray

The famous inventor of the alphabet that bears his name was born in the commune of Coupvray (1809-1852). He developed a high-point tactile writing system for people who are blind or visually impaired. Died of tuberculosis in 1852, he will be buried in the Seine-et-Marne cemetery, but his remains will be transferred to the Pantheon in 1952. However, his hands are still kept in an urn in the cemetery.

Dorléac family in Seine-Port

Catherine Deneuve’s sister, Françoise Dorléac (1942-1967) rests in the family vault, in the Seine-Port cemetery: the family owned a house on the banks of the Seine, in Nandy, and often frequented the village of Seine- Harbor. The actress with an ephemeral career (L’Homme de Rio, Les Demoiselles de Rochefort etc.) died of a road accident at the age of 25. Maurice Dorléac, his father has also been buried there since 1979, as has his mother, the actress Renée Dorléac -Renée-Jeanne Deneuve by her birth name- who died on Sunday July 11 at the age of 109.

Abdallah d’Asbonne in Melun

Mameluke who belonged to the imperial guard of Napoleon Ier, Abdallah d’Asbonne (1776-1859) was stationed in Melun, at the old Augereau barracks. He will be appointed consul of France in Algeria, before returning to live in Melun. He rests in the north cemetery.





Paul Preboist in Couilly-Pont-aux-Dames

Born in Marseille, Paul Preboist (1927-1997) began by doing sketches with a young stranger, Louis de Funès. There followed an incredible series of supporting roles in the cinema, before obtaining leading roles in certain films, which have become cult or “nanards” such as My priest among the nudists, or The postman of Saint-Tropez. Cremated in the Père-Lachaise cemetery, part of his ashes are buried in the Couilly-Pont-aux-Dames cemetery.

Brice Parain in Verdelot

Born in Jouarre on March 10, 1897, the philosopher Brice Parain (1897-1971) was in love with Verdelot and his press house in which he had welcomed Albert Camus when the latter was fleeing Paris and the Gestapo in 1944. He was notably the one of the main collaborators of the early days of Gallimard editions, secretary and friend of the Gallimard brothers, director of the “L’Encyclopédie de la Pléiade” collection and translator of the great Russian texts published in this publishing house.

Constant Coquelin in Couilly-Pont-aux-Dames

Constant Coquelin (1842-1909) is a 19th century French actor. He is notably known for having played the role of Cyrano in the play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond de Rostand, a role he played nearly 1,500 times. Constant Coquelin died in 1909 in his home in Couilly, acquired in 1900 to accommodate retired actors. His tomb is in a clearing at the end of the park of the artists’ house.

Eugène Rimmel in Varennes-sur-Seine

This name probably means something to you, and for good reason, Eugène Rimmel (1820 or 1821 – 1887) is none other than the inventor of the beauty product of the same name. In several languages, such as Italian or Spanish, Rimmel is still the word used today to designate mascara. The Franco-British chemist having spent part of his life in Varennes-sur-Seine, the gardens of his home even inspired those of the Parc de la Sauvagerie, it is in this town, located near Montereau-Fault-Yonne, that he was buried.

Alfred Sisley in Moret-sur-Loing

Famous impressionist painter of the 19th century, the name of Alfred Sisley (1839-1899) is still linked to that of Moret-sur-Loing. The artist settled there in 1882, attracted by the privileged location of the medieval city located on the banks of the Loing, and spent the last 17 years of his life there. Several of his best-known canvases exhibited at the Musée d’Orsay, such as Le Pont de Moret (1893), Alley of Poplars around Moret-sur-Loing (1890) or Le Canal du Loing (1892), reflect the attachment of the painter to the city. Moret’s college bears his name.

Alain Peyrefitte in Provins

His portraits still proudly adorn the walls of the town hall of Provins, which he directed for 32 years (1965-1997). Minister of Information (1962-1966) of General de Gaulle, Alain Peyrefitte (1925-1999) was also Minister of Georges Pompidou and Valéry Giscard d’Estaing. A figure of the French right, he remains a key figure in Seine-et-Marne history.

Six times deputy of Provins between 1958 and 1995, then senator of Seine-et-Marne (1995-1999), he was a recognized man of letters, to the point of entering the French Academy in 1977. Died on November 27, 1999 at the age of 74, he was buried in Provins in the cemetery of the upper town.

Maurice Papon in Gretz-Armainvilliers

Maurice Papon was born in Gretz-Armainvilliers in 1910, a town of which he was mayor between 1955 and 1958. Minister of the budget of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1978-1981), he was sentenced in 1998 to 10 years of criminal imprisonment for complicity in crimes against humanity. He was then secretary general of the prefecture of Gironde (1942 and 1944).

Prefect of the Paris police from 1958 to 1937, he was also involved in the bloody repression of the demonstration of October 17, 1961 organized by the Algerian Front for National Liberation (FLN). Released in 2002 for health reasons, he died in Pontault-Combault on February 17, 2007 (96 years old).

