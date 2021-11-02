why Nagelsmann does not trust Kouassi yet

Arrived in Bavaria in the summer of 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain, where he had a real status, Tanguy Kouassi has still not managed to make himself indispensable with Bayern Munich. A worrying situation that gets stuck under the orders of Julian Nagelsmann.

More than a year after leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Bayern Munich, where he hoped his career would take on another dimension, young Tanguy Kouassi (19) now has limited playing time. Valued in the professional group by Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, where he played, both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, his future seemed to be written in letters of gold with the capital club. Its situation in Bavaria is more delicate.

Last season, he came on only six times, due in part to an injury that kept him out of the field for a long time. No one in Munich doubted the qualities of the young man when he arrived. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic even described the Frenchman, during his official presentation, as “one of the best players of his generation”, while Ralf Rangnick congratulated the Bavarian club for signing “a world-class player”. “I dare say he will become a regular Bayern Munich player within a year,” he predicted.

Ralf Rangnick knows how to recognize a talent, and Tanguy Kouassi is not lacking, but the player’s situation is more than precarious this season, which should have been that of confirmation. The summer preparation of the versatile central defender went well, however, insists the German press. In July, Julian Nagelsmann himself admitted that the player had made “a good impression” on him. Many observers in Germany therefore expected the French to be in the starting XI alongside Upamecano for the opening of the championship against Mönchengladbach (1-1).

A month and a half that he no longer played

But Nagelsmann opted for a whole other choice, relying on Niklas Süle to begin with. A week later, however, the time was right: the new coach tested a three-way home defense against Cologne (3-2) on Matchday 2, and promoted Kouassi to the starting XI alongside Süle and Upamecano. The improvement only lasted for a while, and Kouassi came out at halftime.





A new turnaround a few days later: in the Coupe de la Ligue against Bremer SV (12-0). Kouassi was able to play a full game for the first time this season in central defense. On the third day against Hertha (5-0), he replaced Upamecano, injured, after 45 minutes of play, even being decisive on the last goal scored by Lewandowski. After that, however, he only had one other brief appearance (18 minutes) in the league, against Bochum (7-0).

It was mid-September, so a month and a half ago. Nagelsmann has since done without his services in the last five Bundesliga matches. In the Champions League also, taping his player to the substitutes’ bench. Kouassi was not even part of the Munich group during the Cup debacle in Mönchengladbach (0-5).

Nagelsmann: “It is for him to be as serious as possible”

At a press conference the day before the match against Union Berlin (5-2), last weekend, Nagelsmann explained why Tanguy Kouassi is not yet a priority option in his eyes, for the moment: “Tanguy is a great talent with a lot of potential, but he still makes too many mistakes. This is the case in training but it was already the case in the preparation matches, he still makes one or two mistakes too many “, said the coach.

“He is a very good central defender in football terms and sometimes – I have experienced this often in the past, also with young players – it is not necessarily a good thing at all, because we becomes overconfident, he detailed. That’s a good thing in itself, but it also leads to mistakes from time to time. It’s difficult in this position. “

But Nagelsmann has not yet drawn a final line on Kouassi: “In the end, it is for him to have the maximum seriousness, to find a good balance, not to lose his courage. It will take a little time and development in these areas to reach 100%. But there is still a player that I esteem a lot, “says the coach.

And to continue: “He did not have it easy last year and he will not have it easy this year either, I am fully aware of that. But we will work with him and try to teach him so that it also brings its performance to the field in a stable manner with great reliability to be a real alternative. “