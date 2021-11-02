Why was host Samuel Étienne banned from Twitch?

After Facebook and Instagram, Twitch is in turn singled out for its strict and imperfect moderation policy. Latest example: France Télévisions host Samuel Étienne, saw his chain hung on monday after having presented three days earlier and like every morning, its press review “La Matinée Est Tienne” to its audience.

That Friday, the journalist reviewed several dailies including Le Parisien. One article particularly catches his attention: that of a story retracing the evolution of representations of erotic scenes in cinema since the 1960s. A long decryption, searched and interspersed with a few photos of films, most considered as sulphurous for the time. .

Among them is a capture of “The Execution”, a TV movie from the 1960s, which triggered hundreds of offended letters, after the furtive appearance of the naked actress, Nicole Paquin. The figure and the naked buttocks of the actress illustrate the article… and have, it seems, jostled the rigid algorithms of Twitch.

In January 1961, during the broadcast of the TV movie “The Execution”, viewers will see the buttocks of actress Nicole Paquin for a few seconds. O scandal!

“The algorithms got carried away”

“It is to have read this article (and therefore exposed this photo) on Twitch, as part of an information meeting, which earned me this three-day ban, preventing me in particular from honoring a important project that I had planned tomorrow on Twitch ”, assures Samuel Étienne on Twitter on Monday evening. Unsurprisingly, the streaming platform, owned by Amazon since 2014, limits content that “involves nudity or is sexual in nature”. And this, “although we understand that in certain cases, nudity or sexual content may be intended for educational, scientific, artistic, media or academic purposes,” he specifies in its terms of use.

WHY I’M BAN 3 DAYS OF TWITCH

(and why this decision lacks judgment)

THREAD

1- Last Friday, as part of my daily press review # LaMatinéeEstTienne, I review the morning papers, as usual, including the newspaper Le Parisien … pic.twitter.com/Wd7TYzjKoP – Samuel Etienne (@SamuelEtienne) November 1, 2021

Not this time obviously. “As usual, the algorithms got carried away,” observes Olivier Ertzscheid, teacher-researcher in information and communication sciences at the University of Nantes and author of the book “The world according to Zuckerberg”. For the moment, it is difficult to know if it is an automatic or human moderation. Contacted by the Parisian, the network did not respond to our questions.



“But even in the event that a staff is behind this decision, it must be imagined that they are working outside Europe, have no element of context and therefore have little chance of knowing who is Samuel Étienne… ”, adds Cécile Dolbeau-Bandin, lecturer in information and communication sciences at the University of Caen.

As with other platforms, “Twitch then prefers to exaggerate the preventive, even if it means banning a channel without understanding the context. Samuel Étienne is treated like any streamer on Twitch. The question then arises: should we moderate each user in the same way or do some have to pass through algorithmic filters? “Asks Olivier Ertzscheid.

An “Anglo-Saxon Puritanism”

An “à la carte” moderation already exists on Facebook (and Instagram) as the Wall Street Journal noted in September. According to the business daily, several celebrities or American politicians, like Donald Trump, have a specific program, allowing them to bypass certain rules concerning the moderation of their posts.

If Samuel Étienne should see his channel reestablished within three days, the issue around this excessive moderation is nothing new and raises several explanations. First, the risk of pornographic representations exists, especially when the age of users remains difficult to determine on certain platforms. Another cultural factor this time: “There is a form of Anglo-Saxon puritanism at the head of these social networks. The relationship with nudity and pornography is not the same as in Europe, ”notes Olivier Ertzscheid.

A “safe” and family image

Beyond the ambient prudishness, is added an undeniable marketing strategy. “All platforms need to show that they are demanding and safe because families must be convinced that they do not present a danger for their children”, insists the academic. How to better regulate these algorithms? The question is as recurrent as it is complex. Above all, it still comes up against the lack of transparency of platforms on the subject.