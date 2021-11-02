Why was Samuel Étienne banned from Twitch?

In a series of tweets posted Monday, November 1, the journalist explained why he was temporarily excluded from the American streaming platform.

Since December 2020, Samuel Étienne has hosted “La matinée est tienne” on Twitch. Every day, the journalist from France Télévisions presents various press articles to make his subscribers, mainly in the 12-25 age group, aware of reading newspapers. An appointment that he will not be able to honor for three days after being banned by the American streaming platform.

“Last Friday, as part of my daily press review“ La matinée est tienne ”, I reviewed the morning papers, as usual, including the newspaper The Parisian. In particular a feature article, serious, documented, intelligent, cultivated on the evolution of the representation of sex on French television from its creation to the present day ”, he says in a series of tweets. By presenting this four-page topic “Evoking the political, cultural and societal context of each period to shed light on the subject” but above all by showing an explicit photo, the host of “Questions for a champion” has indeed attracted censorship from Twitch.

“Among the photos in this article (we are talking about Parisian, no Playboy, remember), a screenshot from a 1961 film, Execution, where you can see the buttocks of an actress. Scandal at the time! Which will lead to the birth of the famous “white square” ”, continues the journalist confirming that the origin of his ban is due to this photo: “It is to have read this article (and therefore exposed this photo) on Twitch, as part of an information meeting, which earned me this three-day ban”. A temporary suspension that prevents the host “To honor an important project”. This Tuesday, November 2, Samuel Étienne had planned to organize a live to unveil the behind the scenes of “Question for a champion”, the flagship game show of France 3 that he has hosted since February 2016.





Visibly upbeat, the host could not help but note the absurdity of certain censorship: “So we went back to 1961. Twitch is an American company and its rule applies here. Recalling the recent censorship by the social networks of great painters, who had confused them with pornography. A rule, to be fair, must be intelligently applied loss. This was not the case here. I regret”, he concluded bitterly. Twitch subscribers will be able to find Samuel Étienne’s press review this Friday, November 5.

WHY I’M BAN 3 DAYS OF TWITCH

(and why this decision lacks judgment)

THREAD

1- Last Friday, as part of my daily press review # LaMatinéeEstTienne, I review the morning papers, as usual, including the newspaper Le Parisien … pic.twitter.com/Wd7TYzjKoP – Samuel Etienne (@SamuelEtienne) November 1, 2021

