Will Australia Slaughter Nearly 10,000 Wild Horses?

Wild horses are destroying the fragile ecosystem of nature reserves in Australia. A plan to cut down or move 10,000 in Kosciuszko National Park has been devised

Wild horses are not popular in Australia at all, says Slate. Called “brumbies”, these horses are not native to the country but are the descendants of equines arrived with the first western settlers. Their population is growing rapidly and local authorities are worried. They have also planned to reduce their number from 14,000 to 3,000 in New South Wales in Kosciusko National Park, Australia’s largest. The 10,000 horses would either be killed or displaced. In just five years, the number of brumbies has simply doubled in the Australian Alps.

A plan not ambitious enough for scientists

Originally, the country did not have hard-hoofed animals such as horses. The latter gradually destroy a fragile ecosystem by trampling the soil and grazing on the vegetation. The rivers are also polluted by their presence. They are one of the causes of the huge fires in Australia in 2020. However, according to an article in the journal Nature, some scientists are worried that there are still 3,000 horses left in total freedom. “Alpine swamps will continue to deteriorate despite the small number of wild horses. Kosciusko National Park cannot begin to recover from drought, massive bushfires and overgrazing if 3,000 of these horses are still left. Says the Australian Academy of Sciences in an open letter sent to the New South Wales Department of the Environment.





According to them, the plan to kill or move only 10,000 is only the result of pressure from a small group on the government defending the historical value of these animals. Yet brumbies threaten the lands of already endangered species such as the broad-toothed rat or the alpine pippin. They also reduce the territories of kangaroos or walibis, being them, natives and symbols of Australia.