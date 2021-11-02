With Totem, Orange wants to boost its revenues in mobile network infrastructures

It’s the big day for Totem. This 100% Orange subsidiary is now operational, said Nicolas Roy, its managing director, on Tuesday. The structure has recovered all of the mobile infrastructure owned by Orange in France and Spain. That is to say 26,000 sites, including 18,500 in France. Totem wishes to enhance this heritage by hosting, in addition to Orange branches, those of other operators, to improve its profitability and boost its income. Totem will, in concrete terms, lease its sites – which it owns either directly or via long-term commercial leases – to its rivals such as SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free in France. “Today, around 30% of our sites already have a second operator, specifies Nicolas Roy. The objective is to reach 50% within five years. “

In France, as in all developed countries, operators need to densify their mobile networks. This is true for 4G, which is reaching saturation in some places, especially in urban centers. This is even more so with the new 5G, due to the lower range of the frequencies used. Totem, which has a turnover of 500 million euros for an operating profit of 300 million, wants to seize these opportunities. Totem also has a vocation to grow. On the one hand by building new mobile sites, but also by one day recovering those of Orange “In Poland, Romania or Slovakia”, specifies Nicolas Roy.

An independent structure

This structure, which has 200 people, has the particularity of being autonomous and independent from the incumbent operator. It also has its own headquarters at La Défense. In addition to organic growth, Totem also hopes to take advantage of investors’ appetites for mobile infrastructures, and play a leading role in the consolidation of the sector. How? ‘Or’ What ? For example by welcoming, in the long term, funds, particularly fond of the type of asset, to its capital. An IPO is not to be ruled out either. Nicolas Roy does not hide his ambitions. “M&A operations are not taboo”, he warns. A red line, however: Orange has always indicated that it wants to keep control of Totem, in order to keep its precious infrastructure in its fold. Clearly, losing control over half of the capital is out of the question.

Operation Totem still raises a few questions. The Orange staff has continued to proclaim, in recent years, that its valuable mobile sites allow it to differentiate itself, on the quality of service front, from the competition. With Totem, any operator can now access it. Asked about this, Nicolas Roy said that differentiation is not just a matter of the geography of mobile sites, but that it also depends on telecom equipment manufacturers or the spectrum portfolio. It’s true. However, Orange still risks losing an asset of choice.





Boost the stock market price of Orange

With Totem, Orange also hopes to ultimately boost its stock market price. It is now vegetating under 10 euros, against more than 15 euros two years ago. Investors are particularly wary of telecom operators, and frown on their large investments in 4G, 5G and fiber, while subscription prices remain low, due to stiff competition. The subject worries Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange, a bit annoyed to note that Cellnex, the new Spanish giant of telecoms towers, has a market capitalization of more than 36 billion euros, or 11 billion more than that of Orange.

