With tungsten, has the crypto world found its king metal?

Part of the crypto community has been racing for several weeks on this rare metal with amazing properties. One company even decided to auction a giant cube… in the form of NFT, of course.

For several weeks, a new metal has seen its sales increase: tungsten. Nothing to do with the needs of the industry, this time, it is a wind of madness from the world of cryptos which seized this chemical element, whose name means “heavy stone” in Swedish.

A name that is not usurped since tungsten is one of the densest metals in the world: a cube of 10 centimeters side, which fits in the palm of the hand, weighs 18 kilos … So these cubes, of varying sizes ( and of varying prices) go viral, from time to time, after a YouTube or TikTok video with amateurs having fun with this unusual object.

False shortage

Except the tungsten has visibly fallen into the bottomless pit of memes of the crypto world. As Bloomberg relates, no one knows exactly when the passion for these cubes started, but it has clearly been building up since the beginning of October.





A fake screenshot, posted by Neeraj Agrawal of Coin Center, even suggested a shortage of tungsten after the runaway. No risk of shortage, but sales that explode by more than 300% on Amazon.

It did not take more for an American company, Midwest Tungsten Service, to seize the phenomenon by auctioning a 35 centimeter cube, weighing more than 900 kilos.

“Have we asked ourselves: What is the biggest cube we can make?” writes the company. “We have an answer that creates a bit of a problem. The problem is what to do with it if we make it.”

So the idea is obviously to attach an NFT, which offers the future owner some rights, rather modest in reality: the cube will remain within the company and can only be “visited” once a year. Until the moment the owner ends the NFT to finally bring the cube home. It remains to be seen whether it will find a buyer, the minimum bid being set at 47 ethereum, or around 177,000 euros.