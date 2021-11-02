Without Messi, Camp Nou breaks a 20-year record

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

A new impact of the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain? In great difficulty financially, Barça could not offer a new contract to Lionel Messi this summer, the Argentinian having therefore decided to join the French capital. Since then, nothing has worked in Catalonia. In sporting terms, the club is in free fall and lags behind in a sad ninth place with only 16 points in 11 games. What to see a real loss of interest on the part of the public for his team?

A stadium that is too empty

This is indeed the observation made by the daily Mundo Deportivo based on the occupancy rate of Camp Nou, the backdrop for the Blaugrana. Against Alavés, for the first match of the post-Ronald Koeman era, they were only 37,278 spectators in the stands out of a total capacity of 99,354. This is quite simply the lowest score recorded since November 11, 2001 for the reception of Real Valladolid. At the time, there were 30,000, and already, the game followed a loss to Real Madrid. The mission is therefore immense for Barjuan, and his successor (Xavi?), To reconquer the Catalan people.



