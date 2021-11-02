Wolfsburg offers Salzburg and puts pressure on LOSC, Chelsea’s minimum service in Malmö

The fourth day of the Champions League kicked off this evening with two meetings at 6:45 p.m., one of which directly concerned the LOSC. Before his trip to Seville in the evening (to be experienced live on Foot Mercato here), Wolfsburg hosted Salzburg. With their new coach Florian Kohfeldt, who led his first C1 game of his career, the Germans had no real choice but to win under penalty of seeing qualification for the next round be seriously compromised. Last of this group G at kick-off, they started very strong by opening the scoring by Baku (1-0, 3rd), taking advantage of a missed Adeyemi (2nd). The lack of realism in front of goal was decidedly expensive for the Austrians since Seiwald missed his center back despite a surplus of his teammates in the opposing area (25th).

It was on a free kick that Salzburg returned to the scoreboard with a nice sort of left signed Wöber (1-1, 30th). This equalization was deserved in this meeting which was becoming a little crazy but once again, clumsiness took over. The recovery within six meters of Werghorst passed over (36th), while Aaronson played very badly, forgetting Okafor to favor the individual option (40th). The second half started again on the same bases, a big activity on both sides but waste in the last gesture. Adeyemi missed his face to face (50th), the off-target strike from Nmecha (51st) and finally the rescue of Casteels in front of Okafor (54th). It was finally Nmecha who pierced the Austrian defense with a very good sequence (2-1, 60th). He missed the double (65th) and allowed Salzburg to believe in it but once again, the finish was not there like the too strong center of Aaronson (78th), the strike of Sesko (84th) and this too weak shot from Kristensen (88th). This 2-1 victory for Wolfsburg, now 2nd, revives everything in this group G.





Chelsea return to Juventus’ level

The other meeting of the evening was about Chelsea, who were traveling to Malmö. Still deprived of Lukaku, Werner, but also of Mount and Kanté, the reigning European champion did not have too much to worry about despite his absences against a team that still had zero points before the start of the match. With Loftus-Cheek or Ziyech in the starting XI, the English started timidly, took control of the debates but struggled to erase the opposing pressing. We had to wait half an hour of play to finally see Tuchel’s proteges show themselves to be dangerous. Following a breakthrough from Loftus-Cheek, Havertz lost his duel against Dahlin, helped by the return of Ahmedhodzic (29th). The sterile possession of the Blues even ended up becoming disabling.

On a lost ball a little stupidly, Peña took the opportunity to shake the London defense. He extended the game towards Colak whose recovery was missed and finished next (45th). This fear reminded Chelsea that he was vulnerable. It was then that a few minutes after the resumption, the English decided to move up a gear. After a relay with Havertz, Hudson-Odoi overflowed to cross at the far post and offer a ready goal to Ziyech (0-1, 56th), well helped by a too short Dahlin. The Blues had done the hard part and did not let go. The Swedes seemed too weak offensively to come back. They could even have seen Havertz double the bet without a save from Dahlin (78th). Chelsea will be satisfied and win 1-0, coming back to the height of Juventus. Malmö is already eliminated.

