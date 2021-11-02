Xavi claims two rookies, Bale and Hazard left in January?

Zapping Goal! Football club The duel of the week

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Final with Ansu”

The Champions League match between Dynamo Kiev and FC Barcelona is seen in Catalonia as a “final” for the 8th. In addition, we learn that the status of Eden Hazard’s replacement could lead him to a departure in the winter transfer window. According to Eduardo Inda, Juventus Turin have already requested the loan from the Belgian international until the end of the season.

SPORT: “It’s a final”

The Catalan newspaper confirms that the match between Dynamo Kiev and FC Barcelona is considered a final in Catalonia and ensures that Xavi will be on the Blaugrana bench in the derby against Espanyol Barcelona. According to Eduardo Inda, the Spanish technician is already targeting two recruits: Dani Olmo and Jules Koundé.

AS: Champions at the limit ”

Rodrygo’s injury and Marco Asensio’s bad run open the door to a tenure for Eden Hazard tomorrow night against Chakhtior Donetsk in the Champions League.

MARCA: “What was missing: a final”

The shock of Barça C1 is definitely in everyone’s mind, even on the side of Madrid. According to Eduardo Inda, Real Madrid are willing for Gareth Bale to go to the winter transfer window if he so requests.

