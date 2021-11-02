Xavi would have identified his top two priorities for the Mercato

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

In the coming days, a priori Thursday once Xavi has played his last match on the bench of Al Sadd, the former Barça midfielder will return to the Catalan city to take up his new challenge. After the departure of Ronald Koeman, Xavi is expected at the turn to breathe new life into the Barcelona project.

Koundé and Olmo on Xavi’s shelves

This will translate into a new philosophy, probably much closer to what makes Barça’s DNA, and necessarily by a workforce built according to its plans. The first names are already coming out to establish the priorities of Xavi’s new project.

According to the columnist of the program El Chiringuito Eduardo Inda, the priorities of the future new coach of Barça are two: the central defender Jules Koundé, who would reinforce the rear guard, and the attacking midfielder of Leipzig Dani Olmo , already tracked for many months by the Catalan club.

❗️¡Exclusinda! #Inda: “To XAVI the gustan KOUNDÉ y Dani OLMO para el Barça”. #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/6exnvLyVWL

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 2, 2021