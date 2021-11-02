More

    Xavi would have identified his top two priorities for the Mercato

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

    In the coming days, a priori Thursday once Xavi has played his last match on the bench of Al Sadd, the former Barça midfielder will return to the Catalan city to take up his new challenge. After the departure of Ronald Koeman, Xavi is expected at the turn to breathe new life into the Barcelona project.

    Koundé and Olmo on Xavi’s shelves

    This will translate into a new philosophy, probably much closer to what makes Barça’s DNA, and necessarily by a workforce built according to its plans. The first names are already coming out to establish the priorities of Xavi’s new project.

    According to the columnist of the program El Chiringuito Eduardo Inda, the priorities of the future new coach of Barça are two: the central defender Jules Koundé, who would reinforce the rear guard, and the attacking midfielder of Leipzig Dani Olmo , already tracked for many months by the Catalan club.

    to summarize

    While his upcoming arrival on the Barça bench is hardly in doubt, Xavi has already chosen the two priority recruits for his new project. According to the program El Chiringuito, Jules Koundé and Dani Olmo would be on the shelves.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article“The shortage and the surge in the price of fertilizers are starting to worry !! »Charles SANNAT’s editorial
    Next articlethis bug allows players to be kicked out without them being able to do anything

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC