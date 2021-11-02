Xbox Game Pass – 2 New Games Joining Service Today | Xbox one

After a very busy October, the first Xbox Game Pass games for November are starting to arrive. If it will be possible to find Forza Horizon 5 as well as Football Manager 2022 on November 9 or even GTA San Andreas – Definitive Edition a few days later, two games are now joining the catalog.

The first is Unpacking which comes straight out of Xbox Game Pass. It is now playable on both Xbox, PC as well as mobile through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The second is none other than Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions which is only playable on PC and should be available shortly.

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of taking things out of the boxes and placing them in a new house. Half block placement puzzle, half interior decoration, come and create a pleasant living space while discovering clues about the life you are unwrapping. Over the eight moves to new homes, you will have the opportunity to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you will never see and a story you know nothing about.



