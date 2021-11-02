Xbox Game Pass November 2021: 9 games listed including It Takes Two and GTA | Xbox one

The list of the first Xbox Game Pass games for the month of November 2021 is already available on Xboxygen! This will undoubtedly be an event not to be missed for Xbox Game Pass subscribers since it will be possible to find Forza Horizon 5 as well as Football Manager 2022 on November 9 or even GTA San Andreas – Definitive Edition some days later.

Today, Microsoft has just unveiled some new titles that will make their arrival in the service and we count among them a certain It Take Two. The co-op game developed by the Hazelight studio, in particular at the origin of A Way Out or of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It will integrate the service through EA Play on November 4 and will therefore be playable for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at 30% reduction.

€ 26.93 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGEN” and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer



November 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Consoles)

Unpacking – November 2

It Takes Two – November 4 (EA Play)

Kill It with Fire – November 4

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition – November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – November 11

One Step from Eden – November 11

Undungeon – November 18

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – November 30

November 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (PC)

Unpacking – November 2

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions – November 2

It Takes Two – November 4 (EA Play)

Kill It with Fire – November 4

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Football Manager 2022 – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition – November 9

One Step from Eden – November 11

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – November 30

November 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Android / iOS – Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Unpacking – November 2

It Takes Two – November 4 (EA Play)

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition – November 9

Xboxygen funded thanks to you!

Buying your games, accessories, subscriptions and consoles via links on Xboxygen allows us to earn a small commission on sales. Every penny is then invested to keep the site running properly and allow us to cover our running and travel costs. Thank you for your support.