Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: November 2021 Perks, Including Nitro Discord | Xbox one

Each month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members enjoy free and special benefits with their membership. Discover the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks for November 2021 today, including the 3 months of Nitro Discord!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Benefit List – November 2021

Discord Nitro: 3 Months of Free Nitro – Available Now

Enhance your Discord experience with Nitro perks like HD video, profile banners, and more. Valid for new Nitro users with a Discord account. The advantages allow for example to have a profile banner, avatars for each server or even personalized emojis.

Black Desert: Special Gift Pack – Available Now

A new seasonal server is now online. Get your special gift pack for fast progression on the Season Server.





Event: Secret Book of the Old Moon

Event: Blessing of Kamasylve

10 Elion’s Tears

5 extra XP scrolls for combat

5 extra EXP scrolls for skills

Apex Legends: Dr. Hakim’s Weapon Cosmetic – Available November 2

Show the competition what you can do with your new Dr. Hakim weapon cosmetic from EA Play! Equip it with your favorite weapon and fight for fame, glory and fortune in style.

Note that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who live in Belgium or Canada can finally claim their 30-day trial at Disney + until January 31, 2022.

How do I redeem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits?

Each month, you can redeem your XBox Game Pass Ultimate benefits through your Xbox console, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, or the Xbox app for Windows 10 PCs.

On console: Go to the Game Pass section of your console.

On mobile: Go to the profile screen of the Xbox Game Pass app.

On Windows PC: Go to the Game Pass tab of the Xbox app for Windows PC.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits are available in all Xbox Game Pass markets, unless otherwise specified.