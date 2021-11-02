Xbox: Microsoft has big plans for the metaverse, intriguing Halo and Minecraft teasing

Since the Facebook group has renamed itself Meta to better stick to its future concept of metaverse, this last word seems on everyone’s lips … including that of the current CEO of Microsoft, who would be planning something very serious for franchises Xbox.

Long fantasized, the concept of the metaverse begins to come dangerously close and come to fruition… for real. Just recently, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the Facebook group is finally rebranded as Meta, with a simple goal: shaping the future of the internet using an entirely virtual universe serving to bring together different digital services, but also people through a futuristic and ultra-connected digital system. A principle that is not initiated by Facebook only since Epic Games also wants to make its entry, as well as Microsoft which allows itself an enigmatic teasing.

As reported Bloomberg, the current Microsoft executive Satya Nadella allowed himself an intriguing speech: yes, the company does have things planned for the metaverse, including including its own Xbox franchises.

You can definitely expect things to be done in the video game. If you take Halo as a game, it’s a metaverse. Minecraft is a metaverse, just like Flight Simulator. In a way, they’re in 2D today, but the question is, “can we bring them into a full 3D world now?” This is what we completely plan to do.

Behind these slightly allegorical words is actually a very interesting speech: Microsoft absolutely intends to take its strong franchises to another digital level and popularity. This other level is the metaverse, this entirely virtual universe which could well impose itself as the next internet, social and even economic revolution. It remains to be seen how the Redmond firm intends to propose and implement its ideas, and above all… when.





To see more clearly about the metaverse, its challenges and its different actors, we advise you to take a look at our article dedicated to this address.

Pre-order Halo Infinite for 59 € at Boulanger