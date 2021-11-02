Yahoo ceases operations in China

The American company is the latest in a list of global heavyweights to throw in the towel in the Chinese market, in the face of an increasingly difficult business and legal environment.

The American Yahoo, which had been one of the most popular search engines in the early days of the Internet, has announced that it is also leaving China, as the country tightens the screw on the digital sector. Yahoo’s services are “more accessible from mainland China“Since November 1, the group said in an undated statement.

Read alsoThe game phenomenon Fortnite to withdraw from China

Yahoo launched a search engine in the country in 1999, banking on the growth of a gigantic market in the making at a time when the internet was in its infancy in China.

The Asian giant is today one of the most connected countries in the world with particularly dynamic and innovative local companies.





Many departures

Contacted by AFP, a spokesperson for Yahoo justified this decision, citing “the increasingly difficult business and legal environment in China“. Yahoo had significantly downsized in China since shutting down its messaging service in 2013.

The US company is the latest in a list of global heavyweights to throw in the towel in the Chinese market. Last month, Microsoft’s professional social network LinkedIn also announced it was leaving China due to a “challenging environment“.

In the name of the “stability“, The Chinese authorities are removing politically sensitive subjects from the web and internet giants are urged to block unwanted content. Refusing to comply with Beijing’s demands, the American social networks Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the participatory encyclopedia Wikipedia, as well as multiple foreign media are totally blocked in China by a “great computer wall»Erected by the censors of the regime.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Drones and Electronic Warfare Plane … China Showcases New Weapons at Largest Air Show