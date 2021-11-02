Z Event 2021: controversy after accusations of sexism and online harassment

It is the annual meeting of video game stars. For this 2021 edition, Z Event raised more than 10 million euros in favor of the NGO Action Against Hunger. This is almost twice as much as the previous year. From Friday evening until Sunday, late at night, around fifty streamers gathered at the Palais des congrès de La Grande-Motte (Hérault) for 50 hours of live broadcasting on the Twitch platform.

But, beyond the record sum, Z Event also reaped a controversy. In order to attract viewers – and therefore potential donations – these streaming hours were punctuated with entertainment and guests. The streamer Inoxtag notably brought in the Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero, as reported on the Hitek site. It was in his presence that the streamer broke the record for viewers at the same time, so far held by Squeezie.

“She is 29 years old, I am still a virgin and it is I who will lift her”, he began, before recovering very quickly. “No, I’m kidding, I’m kidding.” But he then made the actress – who does not speak the language – repeat “Inès (her real name) you have a big cock” and threw him sentences like “goes under the desk” or “I have it. braquemart going up ”.

According to the Swiss version of 20 Minutes, a complaint would be raised with the organizers, who spoke with the streamer. Shortly after, the Mexican actress spoke up to say that she understood what Inoxtag was telling her and that the streamer wasn’t thinking wrong.



Cyberbullying on Twitter and Instagram

This slippage was the cause of another controversy. Streamer Ultia, ulcerated by this behavior she described as “shame” and scandal, asked that this sequence be interrupted. “Under cover of a joke, we can say homophobic things, sexist things, racist things”, the young woman was annoyed. “He broke the record for viewers and suddenly he is respected, suddenly we acclaim him, ”she continued. “Afterwards, they (the viewers) fetishize her, they make clips, she (Andrea Pedredo) ends up on weird forums… I live this every day, ”Ultia then explained to Inoxtag, who came to apologize on her live. “I respect all the women, all those who are here (…) and I want to apologize”, he replied.

This speech earned Ultia a wave of harassment. The comment ” Sal3 gross3 put3 we will t3 gang rape you and your whole family #xintay » has been published many times on his Instagram account. His name has also been mentioned in more than 30,000 tweets. “Guys stop, she said what she thought, we must not carry hatred”, tried to turn off Inoxtag when he came to apologize for his words to actress Andrea Pedrero.