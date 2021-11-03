🚨 Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United … The 9pm poster lineup!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022
In addition to the Sevilla – Lille and Dynamo Kiev – Barça matches, the fourth day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m.
Atalanta receives Manchester United in the shock of the evening. Juventus host Zenith Saint Petersburg, Bayern Munich host Benfica while Villarreal host Young Boys Bern.
The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!
Atalanta – Manchester United
Atalanta : Musso – De Roon, Demiral, Palomino – Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle – Pašalić – Iličić, Zapata
Manchester United :
Presenting your United starting XI to face Atalanta! 🇮🇹#MUFC | #UCL
– Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2021
Juventus – Zenith Saint Petersburg
Juventus : Szczesny – Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro – Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi – Dybala, Morata
Zenit St. Petersburg : Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Chistyakov, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Karavaev; Mostovoy, Barrios, Wendel, Claudinho; Azmoun
Bayern Munich – Benfica
Bayern Munich :
💫 Unsere #UCL-𝕏𝕀 für #FCBSLB! 💫#packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gIgPggxk1I
– FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 2, 2021
Benfica : Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Veríssimo, Otamendi, Morato; Meïté, João Mário, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Yaremchuk, Éverton
Villarreal – Young Boys
Villarreal :
¡Este es el 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial del Submarino frente al @BSC_YB 🇨🇭!#UCL pic.twitter.com/UisdBOPYBn
– Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) November 2, 2021
Young boys :
So spielt YB heute Abend in Villarreal 💛🖤
–
Nicht dabei sind: Camara, Von Ballmoos, Kanga, Lustenberger, Nsame, Zesiger, Petignat, Monteiro (verletzt).
–#BSCYB #VILYB #UCL pic.twitter.com/fk7D2tAcaa
– BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) November 2, 2021
to summarize
Here are the official line-ups of the 9 p.m. matches counting for the fourth day of the Champions League. On the program the shock Atalanta – Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich but also Villarreal.