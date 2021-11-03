More

    🚨 Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United … The 9pm poster lineup!

    In addition to the Sevilla – Lille and Dynamo Kiev – Barça matches, the fourth day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m.

    Atalanta receives Manchester United in the shock of the evening. Juventus host Zenith Saint Petersburg, Bayern Munich host Benfica while Villarreal host Young Boys Bern.

    The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!

    Atalanta – Manchester United

    Atalanta : Musso – De Roon, Demiral, Palomino – Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle – Pašalić – Iličić, Zapata

    Manchester United :

    Juventus – Zenith Saint Petersburg

    Juventus : Szczesny – Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro – Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi – Dybala, Morata

    Zenit St. Petersburg : Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Chistyakov, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Karavaev; Mostovoy, Barrios, Wendel, Claudinho; Azmoun

    Bayern Munich – Benfica

    Bayern Munich :

    Benfica : Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Veríssimo, Otamendi, Morato; Meïté, João Mário, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Yaremchuk, Éverton

    Villarreal – Young Boys

    Villarreal :


    Young boys :

    to summarize

    Here are the official line-ups of the 9 p.m. matches counting for the fourth day of the Champions League. On the program the shock Atalanta – Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich but also Villarreal.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

