🚨 Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United … The 9pm poster lineup!

In addition to the Sevilla – Lille and Dynamo Kiev – Barça matches, the fourth day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m.

Atalanta receives Manchester United in the shock of the evening. Juventus host Zenith Saint Petersburg, Bayern Munich host Benfica while Villarreal host Young Boys Bern.

The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!

Atalanta – Manchester United

Atalanta : Musso – De Roon, Demiral, Palomino – Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle – Pašalić – Iličić, Zapata

Manchester United :

Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2021

Juventus – Zenith Saint Petersburg

Juventus : Szczesny – Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro – Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi – Dybala, Morata

Zenit St. Petersburg : Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Chistyakov, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Karavaev; Mostovoy, Barrios, Wendel, Claudinho; Azmoun

Bayern Munich – Benfica

Bayern Munich :

Benfica : Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Veríssimo, Otamendi, Morato; Meïté, João Mário, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Yaremchuk, Éverton

Villarreal – Young Boys

Villarreal :





Young boys :

So spielt YB heute Abend in Villarreal 💛🖤

–

Nicht dabei sind: Camara, Von Ballmoos, Kanga, Lustenberger, Nsame, Zesiger, Petignat, Monteiro (verletzt).

–#BSCYB #VILYB #UCL pic.twitter.com/fk7D2tAcaa – BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) November 2, 2021