10 years later, is esport on LoL profitable?

“We like to believe that we are the future of sport. This is what we think we are building.“John Needham, Global Head of Esports, recently told Washington post. Corn “if we fail to make esports a profitable business for our teams and our sponsors, then we will not last long. It’s something that we constantly think about: how to make our entire ecosystem profitable?“

This question has been tormenting Riot Games for several years now, and behind it is a state of affairs that answers our first question: no, esport on LoL is not profitable. Truth be told, esports in general isn’t either – which isn’t all that surprising. After all, if League – the tier 1 esport, the spearhead and herald of the discipline – fails, then who could possibly succeed?

Some might quote Fortnite, this esports caddy who for a moment made the high-ranking people of Riot Games tremble, but it would be necessary to be blind not to realize that the Battle Royale of Epic Games is seriously failing today. Especially since, if we are to believe the report of the Epic Games vs Apple trial, Tim Sweeney’s company would have overestimated the revenue generated by the competitive scene of his flagship game by almost $ 154 million in 2019.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket league, DotA 2, Rainbow 6, Smash Bros, and so many others – over the years, the licenses that claim to have an esports scene have mushroomed, luring investors with the stubborn promise that the discipline would one day become what sport is today: a planetary cultural phenomenon, installed in the conscience as well as in the purses. However, today, it is clear that the, or rather the disciplines are still struggling to achieve universality as much as profitability.

Esport remains, again and again, a niche which, if it attracts more and more fans and spectators, is still a long way from accomplishing what sport has managed to cement in two or three centuries. Inaccessible, incomprehensible to ordinary people, the practice does not bring together as much as its ancestor, and although it does generate income directly or indirectly, it is still far from fulfilling the dream carried by the Head of Global Esports of Riot Games.

Because to become the future of sport, it would still have to have a future – period.

Esport, a marketing tool

It’s not a secret : esport is a means allowing companies to capture as well as retain their audiences on their respective licenses. Faced with the spectacle of the best, and thanks to a process of identification with celebrity professionals which is well known in the world of sport, spectators are encouraged to play. Esport arouses the desire to “do the same”, or at least to imitate those who are heroic because they are the strongest.

And, of course, this phenomenon allows indirectly generate income. By attracting new players through its competitive scene, Riot Games also serves pecuniary interests, as they are all individuals likely to succumb to the in-game store. Yet in the face of a free-to-play business model – that of League of Legends, as well as all the licenses of the Californian studio – it is difficult to measure the exact impact of such a phenomenon.

Even more, it seems obvious that it is necessary to dissociate it from the esports ecosystem in itself because the fact of generating non-measurable income, while entailing colossal costs, is frankly not a guarantee of survival in a world of exacerbated capitalism. Let it be said, the vast majority of unprofitable businesses end up being abandoned for lack of success.

The free gap

Admittedly, the growing number of spectators offers a solution, since the sale of broadcasting rights, exclusive or not, represents a real source of income for Riot Games, evidenced by 310 million dollars disbursed by Huya, a Chinese streaming platform, in order to seize the exclusive streaming rights of the Chinese scene (LPL, LDL, and LPL All Star).

Likewise, following the action taken by Alban Dechelotte within the LEC, the competitive scene of League of Legends continues to grow, day after day, with more and more partners. The stamped “Baron Power Play” Red Bull, the MVP associated with MasterCard, the technical break in the colors and logo of KitKat (have a break, do you have it?), the increasing number of advertisements for KIA (which has also paid for a world champion team in the process), the flags and banners appeared in the Rift to promote various sponsors – over the years, League of Legends esport has sought to follow in the footsteps of sport, by creating advertising spaces or sequences likely to attract new investors.





However, it is still far from being enough. Because esport does not yet have an audience whose enthusiasm would be comparable to that of the ultras at the Stade Vélodrome, and who would be ready to pay his place to watch a game, or even a subscription to be able to attend all the competitions. While the introduction of the Pro View certainly marks a first step in this direction, we are still very far from this model. Because, if we disregard the costs associated with the Internet subscription – of which Riot Games does not see a cent anyway – esport on LoL is absolutely free for spectators.

Riot Games spoke about its hosting strategy for major brands during the LEC broadcast in Berlin. A year after the inauguration of the league, and a few weeks after the baptism of the late Louis Vuitton, the logos displayed on the screen no longer owe anything to chance.

A transgenerational company

However, despite the costs of esport, and without being able to truly measure the beneficial effects that the competitive scene generates retroactively on the capture and retention of its audience, Riot Games continues to invest in the discipline by giving birth to these watersheds. that we mentioned above which, if they apparently do not make it possible to find financial equilibrium, at least cover and compensate for the expenses linked to the development of the competitive scene.

The Californian studio invested at a loss, like all of its peers, by betting that esport will one day become as popular and as profitable as sport. And the thing could well take several generations. And precisely, this titanic adventure illustrates well the philosophy of Riot who, after 10 years of League, sought to go further and to become more

The company is no longer just the studio-publisher of the most played game in the world, it is now a multinational with a portfolio of licenses wishing to become the paragons of each of the genres in which they are part. Even more, with Arcane, Riot Games wants to mark with a milestone the next step in its evolution, by becoming a full-fledged entertainment company, whose roots are deeply rooted in gaming.

Again, the thing could require the succession of several generations of gamers, players and spectators. Rome was not made in a day – and the Riot Games empire will not escape this historic rule. However, as evidenced by the development of its esport scene, everything suggests that the Californian studio is already ready to embark on such an adventure …