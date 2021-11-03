11 bodies found including those of six teenagers

Bodies were found in rural Michoacan, one of Mexico’s 32 states and one of the worst hit by organized crime violence

The bodies of eleven men, including six adolescents, were found on Monday, November 1, in a state in western Mexico, victims of violence from a powerful drug cartel, judicial sources said Tuesday.

The bodies of the eleven men, aged 15 to 36, were found in a rural area in the state of Michoacan shortly before midnight, in the middle of the Feast of the Dead of All Saints, one of the most important of the year in Mexico. . They were shot dead, several Mexican media reported.

A victim was 15 years old and five other 17 years old, according to the prosecution, which added in a statement to have identified the bodies claimed by the families. Three other victims were 19 years old, against 31 and 36 years for the two oldest, continues the prosecution, without specifying whether the eleven were shot, or any reason for their death.





36,000 homicides in 2020

Michoacan is one of the 32 states in Mexico hardest hit by organized crime violence. Six people were killed on October 18 in an attack on a bar in the regional capital Morelia.

The assault by armed men coming out of two cars on the victims on the sidewalk in front of the bar was recorded by CCTV footage, which circulated widely in the media.

The state of Michoacan is one of the strongholds of the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a rival of the Sinaloa Cartel of the most famous Mexican “narcos”, Joaquin “el Chapo” Guzman, sentenced to life imprisonment in United States. The United States offered 10 million dollars for information which could lead to the arrest of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho”.

The CJNG “is one of the most prolific producers of methamphetamines in the world,” according to the US Department of Justice in March 2020. More than 36,000 homicides were recorded last year in Mexico.