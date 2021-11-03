More

    2 English legends disgust Real Madrid with Pogba

    While he seemed inclined to extend a contract ending in June, Paul Pogba is once again very close to leaving Manchester United. The behavior of the French, expelled fifteen minutes after coming into play against Liverpool (0-5) two Sundays ago and transparent yesterday against Atalanta, annoys at the highest point. In particular Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes, former glories of MU who became consultants. On BT Sport, the two legends made it clear that the French did not have the level to go higher, for example by going to Real Madrid …

    “Pogba needs someone on him all the time. Someone he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him. How old is he ? Twenty eight years old. He is a really experienced player. But he’s one of those who’ll turn 35 and be exactly the same, Scholes tackled. He will always do stupid things, like when he rolls the ball, almost preventing himself from showing how strong and skillful he is. The biggest thing about Paul is his focus. He’s next to his pumps. “Paul would agree that he has not reached the level he expected with the Manchester United shirt. He does not have the click he has with the France team, continued Ferdinand. Maybe he needs that fear of not playing if he’s no good. “And that, for once, he would find it at Real Madrid!

    Scholes and Ferdinand cut out Pogba

