4-year-old girl found more than two weeks after her disappearance in Australia

It is “simply incredible” Australian police testify. Cleo Smith, 4, who went missing on October 16 was found safe and sound 18 days after her disappearance. Significant air, land and sea research assets had been activated. The police had even announced to offer a reward of one million Australian dollars (640,000 euros) for any information which would help to find the girl.

It was in a locked house near the campsite that the police discovered her. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, investigators forced open the door of the home and arrested a 36-year-old man. The latter has no connection with the family, said Commissioner Chris Dawson of the police in Western Australia.





“Such a rescue is very rare”

“One of the officers hugged her and asked her ‘What’s your name?'”, explained Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch. The little girl then replied “My name is Cleo.” The little girl joined her family soon after. “Our family is complete again”, rejoiced her mother, Ellie Smith, in a message accompanying a photo of her daughter posted on Instagram.

“Such a rescue is very rare. It is something we hoped for with all our hearts and it has come true.” Commissioner Blanch testified on the radio. For two weeks, the search to find Cleo had been followed by the whole country. Following the reunion between the little girl and her parents, many Australians have expressed their joy on social networks.