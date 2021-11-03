“5D” storage can hold 500TB of data on media no larger than a CD

What if we stored our entire digital life on a glass CD capable of being readable for billions of years? A recent discovery by North American researchers brings us closer to a revolution in data storage.

Do you have storage problems on your computer? You might find the latest find from the Optical Society useful. The leading American association in optics and photonics has discovered a way to store 500 terabytes of data on a glass volume barely larger than a CD. This storage method would, as a bonus, be reliable for several billion years.

In a research article published October 28 in the journal Optica, a research team explains how, using 5D optical data storage, they have succeeded in creating an ideal storage medium for very large amounts of data (500 TB equivalent to 500,000 GB). For comparison, on the same surface a Blu-Ray disc stores 10,000 times less information.

What is 5D storage?

Until then, 5D data storage was limited due to its ridiculous write speed and lack of precision. However, researchers at the Optical Society have managed to develop a new, more precise technique called ” near field amplification Which is based on weaker pulses of light. This helps prevent thermal damage generated by the previous method. The huge advantage of 5D data storage is that it can retain large volumes of data for periods exceeding ten billion years.

60 days to register 500 TB of data

By taking advantage of the improvements presented by the 5D storage technique, the research team managed to write data at a speed of 230 kilobytes per second. The speed may seem laughable in this day and age of transfer speed in gigabytes (one million kilobytes) per second, but it would record 500 GB of data in 60 days on a glass disk. . An acceptable period for the retention of very long-term information.

” With the current system, we have the ability to store terabytes of data, which could be used, for example, to store a person’s DNA information. », Explains one of the researchers. The challenge now is to make this use viable outside of laboratories, to have a method capable of storing very large volumes of data for billions of years. Thus, it would become possible to never lose anything again and to safeguard the heritage of humanity on extremely resilient media. 5D storage has the potential to withstand heat up to 1000 degrees Celsius.

