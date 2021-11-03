6 points of prostate cancer

More

    After Pink October for women, November opens with Movember, a movement dedicated to men’s health and symbolized by wearing a mustache as a sign of “rallying”. Here is what you need to know about prostate cancer, a pathology specific to the male body:


    In France, prostate cancer is the most common, both in men and in the general population, well ahead of those of the lung and colon-rectum; This cancer occurs in about 66% of cases in men aged 65 and over; In 2018, in France, 50,400 patients learned that they had this disease. A decrease in recent years; Still in 2018, 8,100 men lost their lives as a result of this cancer. Mortality has also been decreasing, precisely since the 1990s. An improvement in survival linked to more effective treatments but also to early detection knowing that today 88% of cancers are treated before they metastasize; This tumor remains a very good prognosis with 93% 5-year survival after diagnosis, and 80% at 10 years; Most prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, characterized by an abnormal and uncontrolled multiplication of cells covering the epithelial tissue around the prostate.

    Breast cancer and AI: when the increased eye refines the diagnosis

    Source: Destination Santé


