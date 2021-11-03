63.9% of the population would be immune to the coronavirus

Almost 64% of the population have developed antibodies. This is the result of a survey conducted by the Institut Pasteur in Guyana. This seroprevalence survey is the 3rd phase of work on the Covid-19 epidemic in Guyana, which began last August.

Almost 64% of the population have developed antibodies. This is the result of a survey conducted by the Institut Pasteur in Guyana. This seroprevalence survey is the 3rd phase of work on the Covid-19 epidemic in Guyana, which began last August. Just under 2,000 people attended. These volunteers agreed to undergo blood tests. The epidemiology unit headed by Claude Flamant was able to distinguish the proportion of people immunized thanks to vaccination and those presenting antibodies after having contracted the disease.

One month of information gathering









This third wave of the Epi-Covid-Pop survey took place between August 23 and September 24, with a sample of 1,977 participants drawn at random, chosen because they live in the territory. Individuals who responded to a standardized individual questionnaire. They also had blood samples taken to check for the presence of antibodies. The results therefore correspond to the proportion of individuals who have developed antibodies following a natural infection or thanks to vaccination: 63.9% of Guyanese now have antibodies against the coronavirus. It would take 90% of the population to achieve the level of immunity needed to prevent the virus from circulating.

Inequalities between municipalities







Claude FLAMAND, head of the Epidemiology Unit at the Institut Pasteur in Guyana, is developing research aimed at better understanding the way infectious diseases are spread in the Guyanese population.

In addition, and this is unprecedented, the Institut Pasteur teams were able to measure the proportion of the immune population in the main municipalities of Guyana. Saint-Georges, Awala-Yalimapo, Camopi and Maripasoula are the best protected municipalities, with a very high vaccination rate. The municipalities where the virus circulates the most are Cayenne, Saint-Laurent, Sinnamary, Roura, Régina and Montsinéry-Tonnégrande. The report states ” the differences are significant in terms of vaccination coverage, between Rémire-Montjoly and Kourou among the big cities, Camopi and Saint-Georges in the East, Taluen and Antecume Pata in the West, and Cacao or more than half of the population is vaccinated. Conversely, the population is poorly vaccinated in Saint-Laurent du Maroni, Maripasoula and Macouria, Sinnamary, Iracoubo and Grand-Santi. “

Combined factors









This survey makes it possible to understand the evolution of the circulation of Covid-19 on the territory and especially, the concrete results of the vaccination. Clearly, despite a very low vaccination rate: 33.9%, collective immunity increases due to the large number of people infected with Sars-CoV-2.

What is collective immunity?

Collective immunity is the percentage of a given population that is immune / protected against an infection from which an infected subject introduced into that population will transmit the pathogen to less than one person on average, in effect bringing the epidemic to extinction, because the pathogen encounters too many protected subjects. This group or collective immunity can be obtained by natural infection or by vaccination (if there is a vaccine of course).

The level necessary to pass or remain under the herd immunity threshold depends on the basic reproduction number of the disease (R0), ie the average number of immunologically naive individuals that a subject will infect after contact. The higher this baseline reproduction rate, the higher the percentage of immune subjects should be.

Source: Institut Pasteur